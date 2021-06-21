Head-To-Head Comparison: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) versus Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 7.87 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -51.94 Emerald $127.40 million 3.00 -$633.60 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.62% -0.32% Emerald -194.09% -1.51% -0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 12 0 2.80 Emerald 0 2 0 0 2.00

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.07, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $3.97, indicating a potential downside of 25.09%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Emerald.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Emerald on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

