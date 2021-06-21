Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,001,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of NOV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

