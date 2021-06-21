Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.37. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAWW. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

