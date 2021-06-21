Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

