Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

