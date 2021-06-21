Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,474 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

