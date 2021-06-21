Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,274 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $302.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.