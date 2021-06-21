Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $32.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,986. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

