Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report $443.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.20 million and the highest is $451.77 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $420.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

HELE stock opened at $217.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.78. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $175.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

