Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,484. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.