Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

