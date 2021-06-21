Hermez Network Market Cap Reaches $16.64 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and $946,591.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00011140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

