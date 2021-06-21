Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Hess stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

