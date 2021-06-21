Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.45 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.