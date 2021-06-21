HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,444 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $134.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

