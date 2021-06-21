HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

