HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of HVT opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

