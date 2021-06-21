HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG opened at $193.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.96. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $207.41.

