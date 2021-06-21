HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

