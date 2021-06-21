HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,641 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $50,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.54. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

