HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

