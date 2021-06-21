Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $104.00 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $104.00 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000147 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001726 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,212,654 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

