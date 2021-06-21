Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post $35.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million.

Several research firms have commented on HMLP. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

