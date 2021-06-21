Host Hotels & Resorts’ (HST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

HST stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $165,577,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

