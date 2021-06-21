HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.69.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

