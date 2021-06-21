Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $296,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $175.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

