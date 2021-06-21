Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.