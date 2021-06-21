HUSD Price Tops $1.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $648.92 million and approximately $516.61 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 648,415,532 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

