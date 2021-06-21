Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $80.02 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

