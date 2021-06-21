Hyperion Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $8,000.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00694783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00081232 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.