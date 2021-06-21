IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. IG Gold has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $17,336.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

