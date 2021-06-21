Ignition Price Tops $0.0439 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $62,687.54 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.83 or 0.99860398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,441,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,048 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.