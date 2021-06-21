Illuvium (ILV) Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and $1.22 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $34.38 or 0.00105564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00124792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00160181 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,504.80 or 0.99802216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.