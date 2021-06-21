Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $23.68 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 972,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $348,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.06. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.