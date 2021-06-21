Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $4.58 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of APA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 73,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,324. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -350.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

