Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,713,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

