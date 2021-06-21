Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

PXD stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,527. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

