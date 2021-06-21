Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
