Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

