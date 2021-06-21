Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 485.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $184.37 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

