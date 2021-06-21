InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $216,960.20 and $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00408421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.93 or 0.00953940 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,509,301 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

