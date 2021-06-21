Insider Buying: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.87. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,832. The firm has a market cap of C$388.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.86. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$12.95.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on HOM.U shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.