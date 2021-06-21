Insider Buying: GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Liz Catchpole acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87).

Shares of LON GBG traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 822 ($10.74). 194,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,837. GB Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

