Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Buys 86,700 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $9,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,971,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

