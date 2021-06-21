Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 2,502 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

