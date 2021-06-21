Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chemed stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.