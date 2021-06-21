Insider Selling: Electra Private Equity PLC (LON:ELTA) Insider Sells £4,940.73 in Stock

Electra Private Equity PLC (LON:ELTA) insider Stephen Welker sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.24), for a total value of £4,940.73 ($6,455.10).
Shares of Electra Private Equity stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Monday. Electra Private Equity PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 163.27 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The firm has a market cap of £226.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.20.
About Electra Private Equity
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.