Insider Selling: Electra Private Equity PLC (LON:ELTA) Insider Sells £4,940.73 in Stock

Electra Private Equity PLC (LON:ELTA) insider Stephen Welker sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.24), for a total value of £4,940.73 ($6,455.10).

Shares of Electra Private Equity stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Monday. Electra Private Equity PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 163.27 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The firm has a market cap of £226.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.20.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

