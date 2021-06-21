Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

