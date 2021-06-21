Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RES traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,050. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

