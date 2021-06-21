Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RES traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,050. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.12.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
