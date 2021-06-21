Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$102,500.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000.

Sylvain Dumoulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.88. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$20.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

SIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

