Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 111,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

